MSU Gets Start Time For Champions Classic Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State meets Duke in this year’s Champions Classic basketball game in Chicago. The Spartans will play the first game at 7pm and it will be carried on ESPN. Kentucky and Kansas meet in the second game to follow. The Spartans’ opening regular season game is at home November 6th against James Madison.

