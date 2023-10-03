Mid-Michigan Matters: Champions of the Heart

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a medical emergency that can happen in a matter of seconds.

According to the National Institutes of Health, nine out of 10 people who have a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital die within minutes.

In today’s Mid-Michigan Matters, former Michigan State Basketball Coach Mike Garland and his wife Cynthia share their impactful story of Mike’s cardiac arrest where he was pronounced dead for 18 minutes.

You can watch their story in the player above.

