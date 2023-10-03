Advertise With Us

Michigan Works sees more foot traffic following UAW strike

Both striking workers and others feeling the impact of the strike are on the search for employment to make ends meet.
By Riley Connell
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the UAW strike continues to grow, so does the foot traffic at Capital Area Michigan Works.

It’s a fight that UAW workers say is for better wages and benefits, but many have to give them up to win it. Almost 20 days into the strike against the auto industry big three, auto workers on and off the picket line are turning to resources like Capital Area Michigan Works to help make it through the difficult time.

CEO Carrie Rosingana said the re-employment agency’s lobby is busy, but she and her staff have been ready for the increase in foot traffic.

“We’ve started to see things start to pick up a little bit too, which isn’t something we’ve not been able to handle,” she said.

Rosingana said Michigan Works can help people find a job by assisting with resume updates, making employer connections, and building interview skills. Unsure of when the strike will end, she said its impact on all areas of manufacturing could grow. She wants struggling workers to know the agency’s doors are open.

“We’ve done this many times before when we have these dynamics occur,” she said. “And we just want to make sure that we’re letting individuals know that may need that additional support in the weeks ahead, we’re here to help them and support them.”

Because Michigan Works is an avenue for employment assistance that can be used as a reference to receive unemployment benefits, Rosingana said workers often become confused about their role in the unemployment system.

She said anyone looking to receive unemployment payments must first contact the Unemployment Insurance Agency. Then, they can contact Michigan Works to start their job search.

