SCAM ALERT: Michigan attorney general warns residents about USPS text scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel warned Michigan residents about a fraudulent text message acting as a delivery notification and tracking link from someone posing as the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Nessel said there are fraudulent smishing text messages from what looks like USPS with an alleged delivery notification and a tracking link that can scam anyone who is not careful.

“It is critically important for people to recognize a scam like this and avoid giving out their personal information,” said Nessel. “Clicking on fraudulent links can lead to identity theft, the installation of malware on your device, and could lead to your contact information being sold to other bad actors who are also looking to take advantage of unsuspecting victims.”

Smishing is when the scammer entices the victim by claiming a victim must provide them with a password, account number, or even social security number to stop an alleged fraudulent transaction. Scammers can then to a person’s phone or computer and any personal information stored on it.

Nessel sent out a list of ways to protect people’s information:

“Don’t assume a text is legitimate because it comes from a familiar phone number or area code. Spammers use caller ID Spoofing to make it appear the text is from a trusted or local source.

Don’t provide personal or financial information in response to the unsolicited text or at a website linked to the message.

Don’t click on links in a suspicious text; they could install malware on your device or take you to a site that does the same.

Don’t reply, even if the message says you can “text STOP” to avoid more messages. That tells the scammer or spammer your number is active and can be sold to other bad actors.

Never follow a text’s instructions to push a designated key to opt out of future messages.”

Below is what these messages may look like.

(Michigan Department of Attorney General)

