Meridian Police to receive more funding to search for drunk drivers

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township police will have more funding to search for drunk and distracted drivers due to a new grant.

The township has been awarded a grant by the Office of Highway Safety Planning to cover overtime for officers assigned to detect drunk drivers.

The township board met on Tuesday to accept the grant.

