Meridian Police to receive more funding to search for drunk drivers

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township police will have more funding to search for drunk and distracted drivers due to a new grant.

The township has been awarded a grant by the Office of Highway Safety Planning to cover overtime for officers assigned to detect drunk drivers.

The township board met on Tuesday to accept the grant.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.