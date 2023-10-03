Livingston County art teacher wins Excellence in Education Award from the Michigan Lottery

HARTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan teacher was honored for inspiring his students with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

Hartland High School art teacher Joshua Etheridge was the winner. The school is part of Hartland Consolidated Schools in Livingston County.

The Michigan Lottery created the weekly awards in 2014 to recognize public school educators across Michigan during the school year. Winners would receive a $2,000 cash prize, with one of the weekly winners being picked for the Lottery’s Educator of the Year award, which includes a $10,000 cash prize.

According to Etheridge, his time in school struggling to fit in led him to a career in education.

“I was a non-traditional student and struggled to fit in. In most cases, I had no one to talk to in school,” said Etheridge. “I vowed that I would become a teacher that would not only be there for students academically, but personally as well. Personal connections make all the difference in the world when it comes to a student’s development.”

A former student was the one to nominate him for the award.

“My art teacher, Mr. Etheridge, has impacted me through inspiring and guiding my journey in the arts. He puts time, effort, money, and hard work into seeing me succeed in and out of the classroom, especially in the art world. Not just me, but all his art students continue to benefit from his mentorship and support. When starting every new art project, he spends at least ten minutes with each art student to critique or brainstorm ideas, showing lots of patience and expressing compassion. Everyone gets one-on-one time with him, receiving his undivided attention and focus as if they are the only ones in class. He uses some of his own money for supplies to help students pay for their artwork at times. He even takes notes from discussions with each student and then goes to the store and purchases the materials discussed.”

Organizers stated that Excellence in Education award nominees are evaluated on the following criteria:

“Excellence – Their work consistently helps students and/or their schools or school districts advance to higher levels of academic achievement.

Dedication – They consistently go above and beyond expectations to help students succeed.

Inspiration – Their work inspires others around them to exceed expectations either academically or professionally.

Leadership – They demonstrate clear leadership skills in their positions with their school or school districts.

Effectiveness – The nominee’s work has clear and positive results on the educational advancement of students within the school or school district.”

