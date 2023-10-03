Jackson man arrested for child sexual abuse, child abuse material possession

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson man was arrested on Tuesday for a slew of child sexual abuse-related crimes.

Glenn Biggs, 33, was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers for activity involving child sexual abuse, possession of child sexually abusive material and distribution of child sexually abusive material.

Biggs was arrested after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Troopers searched his home and seized digital evidence.

Biggs faces one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

If convicted on all counts, Biggs faces up to 60 years in prison.

Officials are asking anyone with more information to report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

