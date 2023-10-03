Advertise With Us

Jackson Lumen Christi Football Coach Herb Brogan and his 400 plus wins

Herb Brogan becomes third head coach in Michigan high school history to reach 400 career wins
Herb Brogan becomes third head coach in Michigan high school history to reach 400 career wins(WILX)
By Fred Heumann
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jackson Lumen Christi football coach Herb Brogan is in a select class in the state of Michigan High School Coaching history. 

Two weeks ago he reached the 400-win milestone in his coaching career and now stands at 401 victories.

He could make it 402 this Saturday with a victory over Traverse City St. Francis. 

Only two coaches in history have won more games than Brogan, who has done it all at one school. He is now in his 44th season as the head coach at Lumen Christi.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
Michigan State Police arrest two teens, one man for guns and drugs in Lansing
Missing endangered 7-year-old found safe, says Lansing Police
Construction resuming for Trader Joe’s in Okemos
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm

Latest News

Bronny James, a former Sierra Canyon High School basketball player, exits a cryotherapy chamber...
Bronny Plans to Play at USC This Winter
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Hockey Season About to Begin
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Haller Sends Letter to MSU Community
Golfing generic
Big Golf Victory For East Lansing’s Miller