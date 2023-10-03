Jackson Lumen Christi Football Coach Herb Brogan and his 400 plus wins

Jackson Lumen Christi football coach Herb Brogan is in a select class in the state of Michigan High School Coaching history.

Two weeks ago he reached the 400-win milestone in his coaching career and now stands at 401 victories.

He could make it 402 this Saturday with a victory over Traverse City St. Francis.

Only two coaches in history have won more games than Brogan, who has done it all at one school. He is now in his 44th season as the head coach at Lumen Christi.

