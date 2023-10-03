Invasive water weed found in Michigan could ruin lakes and waterways

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two residential ponds have been found to contain a plant called Hydrilla. The invasive species has never been found here in Michigan before and now scientists are concerned about its presence.

According to Jo Latimore an Aquatic Ecologist with Michigan State University, the Hydrilla was at the top of the state’s watch list for invasives to look out for.

She says if the weed spreads it can be a danger for our lakes and rivers.

Lattimore said, " This plant will grow really thick and really dense, when it reaches up toward the surface it will start making mats, thick mats. It basically blocks all of the sunlight from getting down below, so you can imagine, that spells trouble for any of our native aquatic plants.”

The two ponds with Hydrilla have been contained according to Bill Keiper with the Michigan Environment Great Lakes and Energy.

Keiper said, “The spread potential and the ability to move around the state because we have so many water bodies, I mean the potential is huge here, and that is why we are taking it so seriously.”

The contaminated water is connected to the St. Joseph River. this is now a large concern to see if the plant that can reproduce in four different ways could possibly already be in other locations.

Hydrilla could ruin swimming, fishing, and boating on any lake it takes over. Seeing how other states have dealt with and maintained the water plant, Keiper said Michigan is ready if they find the Hydrilla has spread.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.