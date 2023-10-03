Advertise With Us

Halloween makeover: Woman creates skeleton versions of the hottest couple in entertainment

America’s latest celebrity romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, is getting a Halloween twist. (Source: CNN, WISH, TSA, NASA, KSTU)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – America’s latest celebrity romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, is getting a Halloween twist.

Michal Owens created a larger-than-life skeleton dubbed “Skaylor Swift” to pay homage to the upcoming release of the re-recorded 1989 album.

The blonde hair is three wigs sewn together to help create the singer’s trademark bangs and the dress is blue to go along with the 1989 album.

Originally the pop icon was going to be a solo act until legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught her eye and Owens knew the blank space had to be filled.

“When she attended the Chiefs game, I just thought it would be fun to make one of them Travis Kelce,” Owens said.

She made a companion skeleton modeled after Swift’s rumored boyfriend.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Officials provide update on puppies thrown over fence in Jackson County
Construction resuming for Trader Joe’s in Okemos
Missing endangered 7-year-old found safe, says Lansing Police
Police search for multiple suspects involved in breaking and entering at Parma Township dispensary

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks to a member of the media during a campaign event...
US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is carjacked by 3 armed attackers about a mile from the Capitol
FILE - Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history
Bath Township community raises money to fight breast cancer
The warm and sunny start to October will begin to lose its luster after today, with cooler air...
Enjoy more sun and warmth on Tuesday, and a preview of our evening newscasts
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him