Advertise With Us

Former Detroit police chief James Craig announces bid for Michigan Senate

FILE - James Craig, a former Detroit police chief. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE - James Craig, a former Detroit police chief. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit police chief James Craig announced he is running for Michigan U.S. Senate.

Craig announced his bid for the role on Oct. 3 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Former Congressman Mike Rogers also announced his bid for the Democratic majority-controlled Senate on Sept. 6, saying “we can do better” in his campaign ad. Other candidates for the role include Michigan State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder and former County Commissioner Michael Hoover.

For the first time in over 20 years, Michigan has an open seat in the U.S. Senate. This comes after longtime U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced her retirement back in January.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Officials provide update on puppies thrown over fence in Jackson County
Construction resuming for Trader Joe’s in Okemos
Missing endangered 7-year-old found safe, says Lansing Police
Police search for multiple suspects involved in breaking and entering at Parma Township dispensary

Latest News

US-127 ramps in Mason closed due to construction
Advocates at state capitol try to push an end to sentencing juveniles to life without parole
Blue, clear sky with Fall trees
Enjoy more sun and warmth on Tuesday, and a preview of our evening newscasts
MSU researchers find genetic rescue underused for saving endangered species