Former Detroit police chief James Craig announces bid for Michigan Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit police chief James Craig announced he is running for Michigan U.S. Senate.

Craig announced his bid for the role on Oct. 3 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

I am officially running for U.S. Senate.



— Chief James Craig (@chiefjamescraig) October 3, 2023

Former Congressman Mike Rogers also announced his bid for the Democratic majority-controlled Senate on Sept. 6, saying “we can do better” in his campaign ad. Other candidates for the role include Michigan State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder and former County Commissioner Michael Hoover.

For the first time in over 20 years, Michigan has an open seat in the U.S. Senate. This comes after longtime U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced her retirement back in January.

