First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be another warm day with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. This will be the last 80º day for awhile. A cold front is heading our way. Today ahead of the cold front the clouds will gradually roll in over the area. Late tonight a few raindrops ahead of the front will arrive across Mid-Michigan. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 60s.

Thursday the cold front will slowly move across the area. Plan on rain showers Thursday and we do have the chance of a stray thunderstorm or two. Severe weather is not expected, but some of us could see heavy rainfall. Temperatures will not move much Thursday with highs in the 60s to near 70º.

Behind the cold front Friday plan on a mix of clouds and sun with the chance of a few showers. High temperatures Friday will be in the low 60s. The weekend will be chilly with high temperatures near 50º and overnight lows in the 30s. Rain showers are expected Saturday. Sunday we may see a few peeks at the sun, but a few rain showers remain possible, too. Temperatures should gradually moderate back up into the 60s for highs by the middle of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 4, 2023

Average High: 66º Average Low 45º

Lansing Record High: 86° 1900

Lansing Record Low: 23° 1867

Jackson Record High: 90º 1951

Jackson Record Low: 28º 1996

