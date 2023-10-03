Few Tickets Remain For MSU Hockey Opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State says it has few tickets remaining for its season opening hockey game at 4pm this Saturday against Lake Superior State. The teams meet Sunday, same time. MSU second year coach Adam Nightingale says he may have up to 13 new players suited up for the opening game. MSU will have pre game ceremonies naming the ice surface the Ron Mason Rink in honor of the school’s former longtime hockey coach and athletic director.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.