Advertise With Us

Few Tickets Remain For MSU Hockey Opener

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State says it has few tickets remaining for its season opening hockey game at 4pm this Saturday against Lake Superior State. The teams meet Sunday, same time. MSU second year coach Adam Nightingale says he may have up to 13 new players suited up for the opening game. MSU will have pre game ceremonies naming the ice surface the Ron Mason Rink in honor of the school’s former longtime hockey coach and athletic director.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Officials provide update on puppies thrown over fence in Jackson County
Construction resuming for Trader Joe’s in Okemos
Missing endangered 7-year-old found safe, says Lansing Police
Police search for multiple suspects involved in breaking and entering at Parma Township dispensary

Latest News

Janesville Generals U13 Baseball is playing in the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series.
Baseball Managerial Openings Growing
Detroit Tigers logo on home plate (Detroit Tigers/MLB/MGN).
Tigers Fire Matt Shepard
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Peacock To Be a Major Carrier of MSU and Michigan Games This Winter
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Gets Start Time For Champions Classic Game