Federal student loan repayments resume

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time in more than 3 years, federal student loan borrowers will be required to pay that money back plus interest.

Borrowers can expect to receive their first student loan bill at least 21 days before it’s due. The student loan repayment pause was extended 8 times over the past 3 years, many didn’t realize that the due date was inching closer. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, for many, this bill is the last thing on their minds.

Brice Carter, Chief Investment Officer at Financial Strategies Group tells people, “Don’t miss your rent payments so you can pay your student loans.”

More than 45 million people have student loan debt in America, totaling $1.6 trillion according to the Biden Administration. Brice Carter says October is not the end all, be all for repayment.

“Starting now until the end of September next year, they are not going to default, they are not going to effect your credit score, they will accumulate interest but if you miss payments for the next 12 months you’re not going to get in financial trouble for that reason. So, you have an additional 12 months to start planning,” Carter said.

If you decide not to pay your loans off, it can come with serious consequences.

“They go into default and it starts to impact your credit score and because of the loan, service providers can start to go after you for those balances. So, thankfully there are a lot of programs out there that can help with that,” Brice Carter warns.

It is encouraged that you use the loan simulator to see how much you will owe per month and for some, that number could be as low as $0. If you do owe money, there are multiple programs that can help when it comes to repaying your student loans.

