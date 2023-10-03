Enjoy more sun and warmth on Tuesday, and a preview of our evening newscasts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The warm and sunny start to October will begin to lose its luster after today, with cooler air pouring in to end the week. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares the sun and warmth you can enjoy on Tuesday, before cooler, Fall-like temperatures approach in the forecast. And, Taylor Gattoni hops on the News 10+ Digital Desk to preview Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 3, 2023

Average High: 66º Average Low 45º

Lansing Record High: 90° 1898

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1974

Jackson Record High: 89º 1953

Jackson Record Low: 26º 1974

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.