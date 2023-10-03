Advertise With Us

Enjoy more sun and warmth on Tuesday, and a preview of our evening newscasts

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The warm and sunny start to October will begin to lose its luster after today, with cooler air pouring in to end the week. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares the sun and warmth you can enjoy on Tuesday, before cooler, Fall-like temperatures approach in the forecast. And, Taylor Gattoni hops on the News 10+ Digital Desk to preview Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 3, 2023

  • Average High: 66º Average Low 45º
  • Lansing Record High: 90° 1898
  • Lansing Record Low: 22° 1974
  • Jackson Record High: 89º 1953
  • Jackson Record Low: 26º 1974

