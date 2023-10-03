Detroit’s Big Three, UAW still working on contract agreement to get workers back on the job

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No cars. No paycheck. More families are facing financial struggles as the strike by the United Auto Workers nears three weeks on the picket line.

Auto workers shared the impact the strike is having on their families. Some said they already live paycheck to paycheck and worry that being on strike will pinch their pockets even more.

“We kind of had a good idea this may be coming down the lines,” said Will Hubbard, team member, Local 602.

Hubbard works at the GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant. Without a full paycheck coming in because of the strike, he worries about making ends meet for his family of four.

“We’re able to hold the front lines for a little bit but, the longer this goes, obviously, it’s going to take a hit on spending.”

Shop Chairman Ryan Eding said he already had to make adjustments with having a smaller income. He took a pay cut when GM filed bankruptcy in 2009.

“I was making over 20 dollars an hour when I first hired in and reduced down to 14 dollars an hour during bankruptcy.”

He said the company has seen record profits recently and thinks it’s time for GM to reward auto workers with record pay increases.

Hubbard agrees. “We don’t feel we’re asking too much. We’re just asking for our fair share.”

Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant’s Executive Director, Satya Veerapaneni, said he’s disappointed that unionized auto workers are striking... saying “the offer that we have on the table is very historic in nature.”

“It has everything that the UAW has told us is very important to them -- which is a significant wage raise.”

Veerapaneni said with 7,000 more auto workers temporarily out of a job this week, local grocery stores and gas stations will feel the pinch too.

“The strike has an impact, not only just on the company, but on the employees, and the community, and throughout the country. As you know, every job we have in GM, it dramatically impacts about six jobs in the community.”

When the strike is over, GM said they will be adding a shift to build to GMC Acadia in Delta Township, bringing more jobs and more money to the local economy.

