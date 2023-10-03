Car crash survivors call for auto insurance reform at Michigan State Capitol in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to Michigan Auto Law, more than 1,000 people died in car crashes across the state in 2022.

On Tuesday, hundreds of car crash survivors gathered at the Michigan State Capitol to call for changes to Michigan’s auto insurance laws.

Tom Judd, representing the Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council, stated, “We’ve got a diverse group of people here from around the state, with one common goal, to make sure that people who are injured in accidents get the services and care they need.”

The car crash survivors argued that the significant auto insurance reforms passed in 2019 had taken away necessary financial support for people requiring permanent medical care.

A Republican State Representative had previously told News 10 that the auto insurance reform laws helped lower insurance costs across the board for people.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.