Advertise With Us

Bath Township community raises money to fight breast cancer

(Credit: National Cancer Institute)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a local non-profit raised awareness and money during an event all day Tuesday.

“It’s a Breast Thing” held its annual fall fundraiser event at the Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath Township.

The non-profit supports breast cancer patients by providing financial support for them and their families. In 2020, the non-profit gave out more than $100,000 to patients across the Lansing area.

The event goes on until 8 p.m. Tuesday night and costs $20 at the door.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Officials provide update on puppies thrown over fence in Jackson County
Construction resuming for Trader Joe’s in Okemos
Missing endangered 7-year-old found safe, says Lansing Police
Police search for multiple suspects involved in breaking and entering at Parma Township dispensary

Latest News

SCAM ALERT: Michigan attorney general warns residents about USPS text scam
FILE - James Craig, a former Detroit police chief. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Former Detroit police chief James Craig announces bid for Michigan Senate
US-127 ramps in Mason closed due to construction
Advocates at state capitol try to push an end to sentencing juveniles to life without parole
Blue, clear sky with Fall trees
Enjoy more sun and warmth on Tuesday, and a preview of our evening newscasts