Bath Township community raises money to fight breast cancer

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a local non-profit raised awareness and money during an event all day Tuesday.

“It’s a Breast Thing” held its annual fall fundraiser event at the Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath Township.

The non-profit supports breast cancer patients by providing financial support for them and their families. In 2020, the non-profit gave out more than $100,000 to patients across the Lansing area.

The event goes on until 8 p.m. Tuesday night and costs $20 at the door.

