Baseball Managerial Openings Growing

Janesville Generals U13 Baseball is playing in the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series.(Anderley Penwell)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Of the 30 Major League baseball teams, at least four will have new managers to begin next season. The New York Mets, San Francisco Giants from the National League and Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels from the American League have all dismissed their managers from the past season. At Cleveland Terry Francona stepped down on his own after ten seasons. The latest casualty this week was Phil Nevin, let go by the Angels after two seasons. Whether any more openings pop up remains to be seen as the 12 team playoffs now get under way.

