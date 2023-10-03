Advocates at state capitol try to push an end to sentencing juveniles to life without parole

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is Juvenile Life Without Parole Advocacy Day at the State Capitol, and lawmakers are discussing legislation to end the practice.

Advocates are trying to put an end to sentencing juveniles to life without parole, saying it is unjust to put someone who cannot vote, join the military or enter into contracts behind bars for life.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, only 1.14 percent of juvenile lifers who were resentenced went on to commit another crime.

Advocates argue a parole board should be able to decide if a person is fit to re-enter society.

“We know that kids change and grow over time. This is the case even for kids who do very bad things. We don’t know who a person is going to be like 40 or 50 years from now. And we don’t believe that a judge can make a judgment that a person is irredeemable when they’re not even 18 years old.”

