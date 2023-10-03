Advertise With Us

Aaron Rodgers says he also has an ankle injury, still won’t rule out return this season

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he has an ankle injury in addition to the torn left Achilles tendon that he is rehabbing after surgery.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the New York Jets quarterback said he is dealing with a deltoid issue. The deltoid is the main ligament of the inner ankle. Rodgers was wearing an ankle brace while walking with crutches on the sideline before the Jets’ Sunday night loss to Kansas City.

The 39-year-old Rodgers reiterated that he has not ruled out returning this season. Jets coach Robert Saleh said after the injury that it was season-ending.

Rodgers had surgery on Sept. 13, two days after the injury. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure in Los Angeles. There were reports Rodgers had a “speed bridge” procedure, which is designed to accelerate the rehabilitation process.

A typical recovery period from a torn Achilles tendon is six to nine months. Rodgers said he’s “well ahead of the normal protocols.”

“There’s nothing normal about how I’m attacking this rehab,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “The common practice is about six weeks in a boot, and I was in a shoe in 13 days.

“This is just my mindset. I believe in the power of intention. I believe in prayer. I believe in your mental status and the power of will. I believe in making room for the miraculous to happen.”

Rodgers was hurt four snaps into his debut for New York. The Jets rallied to win that game but are 0-3 since.

New York acquired the four-time MVP from Green Bay this past spring in hopes he could lead the long-suffering franchise back to the playoffs. He agreed to a restructured contract that gives him $75 million in guaranteed money this year and next.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner admits to tossing puppies over fence of Jackson County Animal Shelter
Officials provide update on puppies thrown over fence in Jackson County
Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
Construction resuming for Trader Joe’s in Okemos
Missing endangered 7-year-old found safe, says Lansing Police
Police search for multiple suspects involved in breaking and entering at Parma Township dispensary

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
A 12-year-old boy died after hitting his head at a skate park, police said.
12-year-old boy dies after hitting head at skate park, police say
Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown — a first...
Kevin McCarthy makes first remarks since vote out as speaker: "I will not run again."
Attorneys said their client suffered a ruptured kidney, throws up whenever he eats and has...
Suspect in police beating has ruptured kidney, headaches; his attorneys call for a federal probe