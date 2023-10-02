Staudt on Sports LIVE: Spartans, Cabrera, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share his thoughts on the state of the Spartans, the Cabrera Era comes to an end, what high school teams are impressive and who is falling short of expectations, and more.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.