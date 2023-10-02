Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Spartans, Cabrera, and more

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share his thoughts on the state of the Spartans, the Cabrera Era comes to an end, what high school teams are impressive and who is falling short of expectations, and more.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police arrest two teens, one man for guns and drugs in Lansing
Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024
Michigan Kicks Key Hockey Player Off Team

Latest News

Spartans Battle in Loss to Fourth-Ranked Penn State
Spartans Battle in Loss to Fourth-Ranked Penn State
No. 13 MSU And No. 25 PSU Battle To Scoreless Draw Sunday
No. 13 MSU And No. 25 PSU Battle To Scoreless Draw Sunday
Spartans Battle in Loss to Fourth-Ranked Penn State
Spartans Battle in Loss to Fourth-Ranked Penn State
Stalwart Spartan defense holds strong as MSU remains unbeaten on year.
No. 13 MSU And No. 25 PSU Battle To Scoreless Draw Sunday