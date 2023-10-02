Spartans to Host Basketball Madness

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s annual Basketball Madness event will be held Friday, October 13th at the Breslin Center. Doors open at 8pm, admission is free. Autographs and trick or treating will be prominent in the first hour with the program for both the men’s and women’s teams due to begin at 9:30pm. The MSU Marching Band will also perform.

