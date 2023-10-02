Advertise With Us

Spartans to Host Basketball Madness

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s annual Basketball Madness event will be held Friday, October 13th at the Breslin Center. Doors open at 8pm, admission is free. Autographs and trick or treating will be prominent in the first hour with the program for both the men’s and women’s teams due to begin at 9:30pm. The MSU Marching Band will also perform.

