Spartans Battle in Loss to Fourth-Ranked Penn State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In one of the most tightly-contested battles of the season, Michigan State women’s soccer dropped a 3-1 contest to No. 4 Penn State Sunday afternoon at DeMartin Stadium.

MSU drops to 8-3-2 (3-1-1 B1G), suffering its first conference loss of the season, while Penn State moves to 10-0-2 (4-0-1 B1G).

Despite the final score, the Spartans outplayed the Nittany Lions for the majority of the game and put together a dominant second half. MSU held a 12-10 shot advantage, including 6-3 in shots on goal, and held an 8-2 edge in second-half shots. The Spartans also recorded eight corner kicks and held the Nittany Lions to one corner kick for the duration of the game.

Graduate defender Raegan Cox scored MSU’s goal, notching her second goal of the season. “We just had two switch-off moments the first half that put us behind the ball,” said head coach Jeff Hosler. “I thought, despite the scoreline, that we were that much superior team in the first half with the territory we had, the chances that we were looking to create. I give the team a lot of credit because they did come fighting back. I thought we took all the territory and possession again in the second half. The goal early was a great individual and combination moment.”

Penn State took the early lead in the sixth minute with a goal from Payton Linnehan. The Nittany Lions remained on the attack after the goal, recording a trio of shots that were blocked in the following five minutes. The Spartan offense then roared to life, with sophomore midfielder Emerson Sargeant recording MSU’s first shot of the game in the 16th minute that was saved by a Penn State defender. Freshman defender Mimi Hallier followed with a shot in the 22nd minute that went just wide.

A defensive breakdown from the Spartans in the 26th minute gave the Nittany Lions a 2-0 lead after a goal from Kaitlyn MacBean. Strong defense by both teams followed, resulting in 10 minutes without a shot from either team. Junior forward Jordyn Wickes recorded the best MSU chance of the half in the 39th minute, sending a shot to the right of the net that was saved by the Penn State goalkeeper. The Nittany Lions registered the final shot of the half in the 43rd minute, but was unable to convert, maintaining the 2-0 lead as the half came to an end.

MSU put on a dominant second half, maintaining possession in Penn State territory for the majority of the closing 45 minutes. The Spartans found the back of the net in the 53rd minute when senior midfielder Justina Gaynor passed to Sargeant in the box, who found a charging Cox who sent the ball past the Penn State goalkeeper from the right side.

Penn State’s only shot of the half came in the 57th minute from Natalie Wilson. The Spartans quickly regrouped, forcing a pair of Penn State saves after on-target shots from Wickes and Sargeant. Cox recorded another shot in the 61st minute.

A chippy 15 minutes followed, resulting in a trio of Michigan State yellow cards. Despite the cards, MSU continued to maintain control of the game, holding off all Penn State attacking opportunities.

A tie up between MSU goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks and Penn State’s Olivia Damico in the 79th minute resulted in a penalty kick for the Nittany Lions. After review, the call was upheld, and Penn State’s Cori Dyke converted on the penalty kick to give the Nittany Lions the 3-1 lead.

Still searching for the Spartans’ second goal of the night, Gaynor recorded a shot in the 81st minute followed by a pair of shots from senior forward MJ Andrus in the closing minute. Unable to get any closer, Penn State secured the 3-1 victory.

Up next, the Spartans travel to Ann Arbor to face rival Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

