Police search for multiple suspects involved in breaking and entering at Parma Township dispensary
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for the suspects involved in a breaking and entering at a dispensary shop in Parma Township.
Officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the breaking and entering on N Concord Road on Oct. 1 just before 7 a.m.
Police said the suspected car involved is a newer model white Dodge Durango. They believe six suspects were involved—all are unknown at this time.
Police believe they are the same suspects from a break-in at a dispensary in Blackman Township at around 3 a.m. the same morning.
