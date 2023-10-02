Advertise With Us

Police search for multiple suspects involved in breaking and entering at Parma Township dispensary

Oct. 2, 2023
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for the suspects involved in a breaking and entering at a dispensary shop in Parma Township.

Officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the breaking and entering on N Concord Road on Oct. 1 just before 7 a.m.

Police said the suspected car involved is a newer model white Dodge Durango. They believe six suspects were involved—all are unknown at this time.

Police believe they are the same suspects from a break-in at a dispensary in Blackman Township at around 3 a.m. the same morning.

