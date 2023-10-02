People visit Jackson for Fall Fest and Chili Classic

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Music enthusiasts and chili lovers in the Jackson area had a blast Saturday afternoon during the 3rd annual K105.3 Fall Fest and Chili Classic.

Local musicians from Jackson performed at Fall Fest, with organizers emphasizing the importance of supporting local artists. Meanwhile, chili lovers enjoyed tasting several delicious chili recipes.

Organizers stated that local businesses prepared at least 10 gallons of chili from scratch on-site.

News 10′s First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki also served as a judge at the chili tasting.

