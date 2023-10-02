Advertise With Us

People visit Jackson for Fall Fest and Chili Classic

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Music enthusiasts and chili lovers in the Jackson area had a blast Saturday afternoon during the 3rd annual K105.3 Fall Fest and Chili Classic.

Local musicians from Jackson performed at Fall Fest, with organizers emphasizing the importance of supporting local artists. Meanwhile, chili lovers enjoyed tasting several delicious chili recipes.

Organizers stated that local businesses prepared at least 10 gallons of chili from scratch on-site.

News 10′s First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki also served as a judge at the chili tasting.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police arrest two teens, one man for guns and drugs in Lansing
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Lawsuit filed to disqualify Donald Trump on Michigan ballots
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024
Michigan Kicks Key Hockey Player Off Team

Latest News

Donating hair for those in need in Lansing at Hair-a-Thon
Donating hair for those in need in Lansing at Hair-a-Thon
Red Cedar River Day celebration in Williamston
Red Cedar River Day celebration in Williamston
People visit Jackson for Fall Fest and Chili Classic
People visit Jackson for Fall Fest and Chili Classic
Missing endangered 7-year-old found safe, says Lansing Police
Donating hair for those in need in Lansing at Hair-A-Thon