People celebrate the Red Cedar River in WIlliamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - People today enjoyed the first annual Red Cedar River Day celebration as part of an effort to make the river more recreational-friendly.

Multiple Rotary Clubs in Mid-Michigan came together on Saturday to help develop the Red Cedar River Water Trail into a regional recreational asset for residents and visitors to Mid-Michigan.

To bring this vision to life, the Rotary Clubs launched a series of Adopt-A-River segments, addressing specific needs.

“It means that people are enjoying our natural resources, said President-elect of the Williamston Rotary, Earl Wolf. “The career in natural resources and education never ends, especially when it’s fun. Get out there, enjoy the river, fish, photograph, whatever it is. We want people to appreciate the river.”

Saturday’s event was a community paddle event that allowed people to experience the beauty of the Red Cedar River.

