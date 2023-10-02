No. 13 MSU And No. 25 PSU Battle To Scoreless Draw Sunday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No. 12/13 Michigan State men’s soccer battled to a scoreless draw with No. –/25 Penn State Sunday afternoon in a Big Ten Conference clash at a sun-drenched DeMartin Stadium.

The MSU-PSU men’s contest was the second half of a doubleheader, following the Spartan and Nittany Lion women’s teams playing earlier Sunday afternoon, with Penn State winning, 3-1.

Sunday’s tie keeps Michigan State men’s squad unbeaten overall at 5-0-4 overall and 1-0-2 in B1G action, while Penn State is 6-1-3 overall and 2-0-1 in conference action.

The draw also keeps the Spartans unbeaten at home this season, now 3-0-2. Sunday was MSU’s third match during the day and the Green & White have tied in all three.

Penn State had a 12-6 advantage in shots, including five on goal, but redshirt-sophomore keeper Zac Kelly made five saves on the day. Kelly’s five saves on the day matched his season-high for the second time in the last three matches and the third time overall. He also collected his fourth clean sheet of the season.

“Well it was the first time we haven’t scored a goal all year,” MSU head coach Damon Rensing said. “Penn State’s a good team; it was just a typical Big Ten battle between two top twenty-five opponents. We knew it was going to come down to a mistake or a big play, and unfortunately we just didn’t quite have that conviction or that last pass or that shot but, it was a good game and I’m proud of our guys, and anytime we keep a clean sheet we’re happy.”

Michigan State finished with five corners to just one for PSU.

The MSU defense was stalwart and resolute throughout the match, coming up with big plays to prevent the Nittany Lions from scoring.

The first 15 minutes was back and forth, with each offense looking to break through the other’s defense. Penn State had the first shot on target, with Kelly making the close-range save, keeping the match scoreless. Kelly had another point-blank save in the 30th minute, denying the Nittany Lions.

“It feels good, that was completely a team effort and not conceding gives us a chance to learn and that’s our job,” Kelly said. “In the preseason we struggled a bit at times, but that’s what it’s for. I’m happy with how we’re progressing and honestly, we’re getting better every game, and it’s been fun to build those connections and that trust and seeing it come full-circle now is awesome. We’re really looking forward to the next couple games.”

It stayed 0-0 the remaining of the half and into intermission. PSU had a 4-2 edge in shots, with Kelly saving both of the Nittany Lion shots on goal. The feisty first half saw 16 fouls whistled, with 10 on the visitors and six on the Spartans.

The second half was much of the same, with Penn State looking to generate a scoring chance, only to be turned away by the Michigan State defense. Meanwhile, the Spartans also had their chances, getting their shots, but were turned away by the Nittany Lions.

PSU earned a free kick in the 88th minute, getting a shot around the wall and headed to the lower corner, but Kelly dove to push the shot away from danger, preserving the scoreless draw.

The match finished with 31 fouls, with 17 on PSU and 14 on MSU, including four yellow cards issued, with three on the visiting Nittany Lions and one on the home-standing Spartans.

The Green & White hit the road for their next two conference contests, first heading to Wisconsin on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on BTN+.

MSU will then take on in-state rival Michigan on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the Battle for the Big Bear Trophy in Ann Arbor in a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be nationally televised on Big Ten Network.

The Spartans return home to host Maryland on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.

Fans can contact the Spartan Ticket Office at 517-355-1610 or by email at tickets@msu.edu for questions or more information.

