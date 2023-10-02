MSU Hockey Season About to Begin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey opens its season this coming week end against Lake Superior State, 4pm games both Saturday and Sunday. Michigan also opens the same days at home against Providence. MSU is ranked 8th in a pre season national poll. The Spartans were 18-18-3 in Adam Nightingale’s first season as head coach. Fans on Saturday are advised to arrive at Munn Arena because the ice surface is being named Ron Mason Rink in honor of the school’s former head coach and athletic director. Mason died in 2016 at the age of 76.

