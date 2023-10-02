Advertise With Us

MSU Hockey Season About to Begin

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey opens its season this coming week end against Lake Superior State, 4pm games both Saturday and Sunday. Michigan also opens the same days at home against Providence. MSU is ranked 8th in a pre season national poll. The Spartans were 18-18-3 in Adam Nightingale’s first season as head coach. Fans on Saturday are advised to arrive at Munn Arena because the ice surface is being named Ron Mason Rink in honor of the school’s former head coach and athletic director. Mason died in 2016 at the age of 76.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
Michigan State Police arrest two teens, one man for guns and drugs in Lansing
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Michigan Kicks Key Hockey Player Off Team
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Haller Sends Letter to MSU Community
Golfing generic
Big Golf Victory For East Lansing’s Miller
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartans to Host Basketball Madness
Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share his thoughts on the state of the Spartans,...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Spartans, Cabrera, and more