Michigan Rep. Slotkin visits the UAW picket line in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Support for the UAW strike continues to grow and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin came out to support striking workers from UAW Local 602 on Sunday.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin showed support to UAW members on the picket line in Delta Township.

“It’s a once-in-a-generation moment for labor, right? We had inflation high, companies making record profits,” said Slotkin. “That was the moment for people to come out and say we deserved more and wanted more.”

The UAW strike against the Big 3 automakers entered its third week as workers from the GM Delta Assembly Plant walked off the job. Michelle See of Local 602 is a fourth-generation worker and says Slotkin’s support means a lot.

“It’s support from the top on down, you know, and like I said, it takes a village. It’s having someone understand what we’re fighting for,” said See

Jeffery Kosloski has been with GM for 15 years and says this isn’t about workers versus CEOs but a fight for the middle class.

“The little people in this country need to have a fighting wage, with benefits for their family and the ability to afford to put their kids through college to live the American dream,” said Kosloski

Rep. Elissa Slotkin said, “We invented the concept where you can work in an auto plant and afford the car that you’re building.”

Kosloski later said, “When you’re on that line day after day, all the hours of overtime, forced overtime, putting in the work to make ends meet. In today’s world when you go to the grocery store, you can’t leave without spending at least $100 and then look in your cart like, what did I just buy?”

Slotkin said the union is sending a message around the country on how to work collectively to push for a better life.

“We are, I think, leading the country again in a way that we always have, and it feels good to be in the spotlight for good reasons,” said Slotkin.

She later said she hopes an agreement is met on both sides, even if some demands aren’t met.

Negotiations are still ongoing.

