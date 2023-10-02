Meijer enters health insurance space with Blue Cross Blue Shield

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer announced it has entered the health insurance space through a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan.

The new partnership will form Medicare Plus Blue PPO + Meijer. This Medicare Advantage plan offering will be available to seniors beginning Oct. 15.

Meijer and BCBS said the plan’s benefits will include a $0 monthly premium, $0 annual deductible, $0 primary care visits, $0 copay on many generic prescription drugs, and a $660 in-store-allowance, will offer an affordable, convenient plan option to Meijer shoppers and Blue Cross members.

Medicare-eligible people enrolling between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7 will have the benefits take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

“So many of our Medicare Advantage members already love shopping at Meijer. We’re ready to help members make the most of Medicare Advantage through this partnership with Meijer,” said Krischa Winright, president of Medicare Advantage at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is always exploring options on how we can tailor our Medicare Advantage plan offerings to best respond to the needs of our members. Partnering with Meijer, another respected Michigan-based business, will enable us to meet more of our members where they want to be, making the most of the resources they’re most likely already using and lowering their out-of-pocket costs in the process.”

On Oct. 1, people shopping at Meijer locations will be able to find information about the plan, with agents being available in select Michigan Meijer stores to provide support to seniors.

People can find more information on the Blue Cross Blue Shield’s website.

