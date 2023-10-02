Manufacturing week celebration kicks off in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Manufacturing Council members will celebrate National Manufacturing Week with students from Ingham, Clinton, Shiawassee, Livingston and Ionia counties.

With Monday’s holiday, there is a nationwide initiative to reshape the public’s perception of the manufacturing industry and shine a spotlight on the career prospects within the sector.

Activities planned include facility tours, interactive workshops, employee Q&A sessions, technology showcases and mentorship sessions focusing on career pathways.

The celebration will begin with a press conference at Lansing Community College’s west campus at 8 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.