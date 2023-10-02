Advertise With Us

Man gives false name of someone with active warrants during traffic stop, police say

Police say a man arrested after a traffic stop tried to give officers a false name...of a wanted person.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Police in Kentucky said a man arrested during a traffic stop attempted to give officers a false name. The name belonged to a wanted person.

The Corbin Police Department said an officer pulled over 30-year-old Michael Jones on Sunday.

During the stop, police said Jones gave a false name of someone who had several active warrants.

Authorities said Jones also tried to destroy drug evidence in his vehicle.

Police arrested Jones and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and theft of identity of another without consent.

Corbin police made a comment on the arrest in a post on Facebook.

“If you’re going to give fake identification, make sure the other person isn’t wanted too,” the post reads.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police arrest two teens, one man for guns and drugs in Lansing
Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024
Michigan Kicks Key Hockey Player Off Team

Latest News

Donating hair for those in need in Lansing at Hair-a-Thon
Donating hair for those in need in Lansing at Hair-a-Thon
Community raises awareness around down syndrome in Grand Ledge
Community raises awareness around down syndrome in Grand Ledge
Creatives gather at South Lansing Art Festival
Creatives gather at South Lansing Art Festival
Red Cedar River Day celebration in Williamston
Red Cedar River Day celebration in Williamston
People visit Jackson for Fall Fest and Chili Classic
People visit Jackson for Fall Fest and Chili Classic