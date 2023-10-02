Advertise With Us

LCC teaches public about drones for community drone day

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Community College West Campus hosted a community drone day on Saturday where people learned how drones are used in various industries like public safety and media.

Attendees also learned about drone safety and how to acquire a drone license.

One organizer said that more businesses are starting to use drones, and it’s important to have the proper training.

“Our public safety personnel use drones, and even the Michigan State Police use drones, it’s increasing,” Shelley Jeltela from Lansing Community College, explained, “There’s some concern with the new regulations coming for remote ID and some other things that the FAA has planned regarding airspace. It’s going to become harder and harder for these individuals to be legally in compliance without receiving proper training.”

LCC had a drone certificate program where people can learn how to fly different commercial drones.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police arrest two teens, one man for guns and drugs in Lansing
Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024
Michigan Kicks Key Hockey Player Off Team

Latest News

Donating hair for those in need in Lansing at Hair-a-Thon
Donating hair for those in need in Lansing at Hair-a-Thon
Community raises awareness around down syndrome in Grand Ledge
Community raises awareness around down syndrome in Grand Ledge
Creatives gather at South Lansing Art Festival
Creatives gather at South Lansing Art Festival
Red Cedar River Day celebration in Williamston
Red Cedar River Day celebration in Williamston
People visit Jackson for Fall Fest and Chili Classic
People visit Jackson for Fall Fest and Chili Classic