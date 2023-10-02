LCC teaches public about drones for community drone day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Community College West Campus hosted a community drone day on Saturday where people learned how drones are used in various industries like public safety and media.

Attendees also learned about drone safety and how to acquire a drone license.

One organizer said that more businesses are starting to use drones, and it’s important to have the proper training.

“Our public safety personnel use drones, and even the Michigan State Police use drones, it’s increasing,” Shelley Jeltela from Lansing Community College, explained, “There’s some concern with the new regulations coming for remote ID and some other things that the FAA has planned regarding airspace. It’s going to become harder and harder for these individuals to be legally in compliance without receiving proper training.”

LCC had a drone certificate program where people can learn how to fly different commercial drones.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.