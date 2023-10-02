Missing endangered 7-year-old found safe, says Lansing Police

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: Brielle has been found safe, according to police.

Police are searching for a missing endangered girl who was last seen Monday morning.

Brielle Boose, 7, was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 on the 2100 block of W Hillsdale Street.

She was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt and black pants. She is described as 4′9″ and weighs 126 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

