Lansing organization raises money for Maui

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People across the country were left speechless after the devastating wildfires in Maui.

Meanwhile, a local organization got people together to raise money for those in need in Hawaii.

The heartwarming event was held at Hawk Island Park in Lansing, where Coldwell Banker Realty’s Community Service Committee brought some help to Maui.

Those who attended enjoyed delicious food, refreshing drinks, and shirts available for purchase, with all proceeds going toward helping Maui.

“I actually lived in Lahaina for eight years. Most people have seen that it’s basically burned to the ground,” said organizer Brecken Terry. “And since I’m co-chair of the service committee, we’ve done different fundraisers in the past. We run a cornhole tournament twice a year or once a year. I just kind of wanted to raise some money for the people that I know that have lost everything, basically.”

She later mentioned that everyone at the park was happy to give back.

Community raises money for paralyzed local man in Williamston
Community remembers Lansing pastor
