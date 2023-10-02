Advertise With Us

Lansing-native serving aboard aircraft carrier

Petty Officer 2nd Class Blane Bonter
Petty Officer 2nd Class Blane Bonter(U.S. Navy)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing native will be serving aboard an aircraft carrier.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Blane Bonter is one of over 5,000 sailors serving on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Aircraft carriers are one of the largest warships in the world—equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft, including attack fighter jets and helicopters.

Bonter, a 2011 Holt High School graduate, joined the Navy seven years ago.

“I joined the Navy to travel the world,” said Bonter. “Growing up, I learned home is where the heart is.”

As a member of the Navy, Bonter is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities, and sustaining combat-ready forces supporting the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy contributes to national defense by being a show of force,” said Bonter. “We are present all around the world, which helps our allies feel safe and keeps our adversaries in check.”

Bonter has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m most proud of recently winning Sailor of the Quarter and becoming duty fire marshal,” said Bonter.

As Bonter and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“To me, serving in the Navy is about being a part of something bigger than myself,” said Bonter.

