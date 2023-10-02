Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said a Lansing man was arrested Sunday for drunk driving for a seventh time.

An Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a car for following too close near Aurelius Road and Helmsway Drive in Delhi Township on Oct. 1 just before 10 p.m.

The driver, a 38-year-old Lansing man, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI). Police said the man had six previous arrests for drunk driving back to 2006.

He was lodged at the Ingham County Jail pending prosecutor review and arraignment.

