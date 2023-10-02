Advertise With Us

Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police

(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said a Lansing man was arrested Sunday for drunk driving for a seventh time.

An Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a car for following too close near Aurelius Road and Helmsway Drive in Delhi Township on Oct. 1 just before 10 p.m.

The driver, a 38-year-old Lansing man, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI). Police said the man had six previous arrests for drunk driving back to 2006.

He was lodged at the Ingham County Jail pending prosecutor review and arraignment.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police arrest two teens, one man for guns and drugs in Lansing
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Lawsuit filed to disqualify Donald Trump on Michigan ballots
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024
Michigan Kicks Key Hockey Player Off Team

Latest News

Manufacturing week celebration kicks off in Lansing
Cooley Law School holding panel discussion recognizing National Wrongful Conviction Day
I-94, I-69 ramps in Calhoun County closing for construction
Construction resuming for Trader Joe’s in Okemos