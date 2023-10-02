Lansing gas prices rise 17 cents per gallon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average gas prices in Lansing rose 17.1 cents in the last week, averaging $3.75 per gallon on Oct. 2.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 9.6 cents per gallon higher than last month and 40.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Lansing was priced at $3.31 per gallon on Oct. 1, while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon—a 68.0 cent difference.

According to AAA, gas prices rose 7 cents statewide in the last week, averaging $3.72 per gallon. The price was one cent more than last month and $1.35 less than last year.

“After slightly declining for most of last week, Michigan gas prices reversed course over the weekend,” said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA. “Fluctuating oil prices have limited seasonal price decreases typically seen as the country settles into the lower-demand fall driving season.”

The national average price of gas fell 3.5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon. The national average is down 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands one cent per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average diesel price fell 0.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.52 per gallon.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.