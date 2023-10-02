Advertise With Us

Lane closures begin Monday for I-94 in Blackman Township

(KVLY)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced single-lane closures in each direction of I-94 between Sargent Road and Airport Road.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 2, workers will be required to close one lane in each direction of I-94 from Sargent Road to Airport Road.

Drivers should expect delays.

MDOT said the road work is part of an ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township.

The construction is expected to end at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

