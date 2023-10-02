Advertise With Us

I-94, I-69 ramps in Calhoun County closing for construction

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing the westbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-69 and the northbound I-69 ramp to westbound I-94 for bridge painting in Calhoun County.

Drivers will be detoured for the construction worker and should seek alternate routes.

Construction is expected to be completed by Sunday, Nov. 5.

