I-94, I-69 ramps in Calhoun County closing for construction

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing the westbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-69 and the northbound I-69 ramp to westbound I-94 for bridge painting in Calhoun County.

Drivers will be detoured for the construction worker and should seek alternate routes.

Construction is expected to be completed by Sunday, Nov. 5.

