Haller Sends Letter to MSU Community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University athletic director Alan Haller sys he plans to hire a “top caliber” head football coach for the 2024 season. Haller sent an open letter to the Spartan community Monday afternoon, thanking one and all for supporting the team during a difficult situation. Haller says he will be busy speaking with many people, candidates and others with recommendations and he adds he will offer very few updates publicly to maintain privacy to candidates. Michigan State has seven games remaining this season. The Spartans are in their bye week before playing at Rutgers at noon on October 14th.

