First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High temperature climbed to the low to mid 80s Monday and similar readings are expected today. The sunshine also continues today across the area. Tonight under clear skies we will drop back to the low 60s. Wednesday the clouds will gradually roll in over the area. Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Colder air is moving our way. The leading edge of the colder air is a cold front that will touch off rain showers late Wednesday night into Thursday. High temperatures Thursday will be back in the upper 60s to near 70º. Behind the cold front unstable air moving across the warm waters of Lake Michigan will bring a mix of clouds and sun along with a few rain showers Friday. Highs Friday are expected to be in the low 60s.

Saturday through Monday high temperatures each day will be in the low 50s with overnight lows near 40º. Rain showers are expected Saturday. A mix of clouds and sun for Sunday with scattered rain showers. Monday should end up partly cloudy. Temperatures are expected to return to the 60s by the middle of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 3, 2023

Average High: 66º Average Low 45º

Lansing Record High: 90° 1898

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1974

Jackson Record High: 89º 1953

Jackson Record Low: 26º 1974

