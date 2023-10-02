Advertise With Us

Donating hair for those in need in Lansing at Hair-A-Thon

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center asked communities to cut off their long locks for a great cause.

People went to the Herbert-Herman Cancer Center in Lansing for the event. The locks were used to make wigs for kids who faced hair loss during treatment for diseases like cancer. For the first time ever, the Hair-a-Thon also hosted a bone marrow registry drive.

Pediatric nurse Cindy Meteyer told News 10 about the joy of seeing so many people willing to help each other.

“Seeing all the people who are willing to share their hair in honor of those kids just shows them that they have the support of everyone and that they’re really not on their cancer journey alone,” said Meteyer.

Sparrow stated that people between the ages of 18 to 40 could join the Be the Match Registry, where they could swab their cheeks on-site to help a patient with a life-threatening blood cancer.

Missing endangered 7-year-old found safe, says Lansing Police