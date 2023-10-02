Creatives gather at South Lansing Art Festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Art lovers had a great Sunday in South Lansing for the “South Lansing Art Festival” at Sycamore Creek Church.

What made the event extra special was that it was all about local art and vendors from the Lansing area. Art vendors set up shop, showing off their unique pieces of work, along with craft vendors offering handmade creations.

There was something for the kids to do, with face painting and free pumpkins.

Thankfully, the weather cooperated with Sunday’s art show, and visitors also enjoyed live performances from the band “The Corzo Effect,” a band from Lansing.

