Cooley Law School holding panel discussion recognizing National Wrongful Conviction Day

(Storyblocks)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Cooley Law School Innocence Project is recognizing National Wrongful Conviction Day with a panel discussion.

Panelists will include exonerees Kenneth Nixon, Gilbert Poole, George DeJesus and his brother, Melvin DeJesus.

The event will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Warner’s Grand Rapids office.

The Cooley Law School Innocence Project is the only post-conviction DNA innocence organization in the state.

