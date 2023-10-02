Cooley Law School holding panel discussion recognizing National Wrongful Conviction Day
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Cooley Law School Innocence Project is recognizing National Wrongful Conviction Day with a panel discussion.
Panelists will include exonerees Kenneth Nixon, Gilbert Poole, George DeJesus and his brother, Melvin DeJesus.
The event will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Warner’s Grand Rapids office.
The Cooley Law School Innocence Project is the only post-conviction DNA innocence organization in the state.
