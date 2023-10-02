Cooley Law School holding panel discussion recognizing National Wrongful Conviction Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Cooley Law School Innocence Project is recognizing National Wrongful Conviction Day with a panel discussion.

Panelists will include exonerees Kenneth Nixon, Gilbert Poole, George DeJesus and his brother, Melvin DeJesus.

The event will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Warner’s Grand Rapids office.

The Cooley Law School Innocence Project is the only post-conviction DNA innocence organization in the state.

