Construction resuming for Trader Joe’s in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Construction will resume on the future Trader Joe’s location in Okemos Monday.

Earlier this year, construction was paused due to supply chain issues with the contractor. Meridian Township also issued a new building permit for the site.

No official opening date has been announced.

