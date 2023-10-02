Advertise With Us

Construction resuming for Trader Joe’s in Okemos

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Construction will resume on the future Trader Joe’s location in Okemos Monday.

Earlier this year, construction was paused due to supply chain issues with the contractor. Meridian Township also issued a new building permit for the site.

No official opening date has been announced.

