Community remembers Lansing pastor

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A local pastor who recently passed away was remembered by his community Sunday in northern Lansing.

For 43 years, Senior Pastor Jesus Mendoza was part of the Maranatha Bilingual Church in North Lansing, and as part of Sunday Mass, they celebrated his time there.

The church announced on Sept. 27 that Mendoza had passed away.

Mendoza’s son, Pastor Moses, said his dad gave hope to the community.

“As a pastor, the main thing you do in the community is you are hope,” said Moses. “You bring hope, joy, and answers to questions. For many years in the Hispanic community, that’s what my dad has done. He’s been able to help people, reach out to families, and share hope.”

The special service was held Sunday morning, and people brought flowers for the pastor at the Memory Gardens.

