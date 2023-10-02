Advertise With Us

Community raises money for paralyzed local man in Williamston

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The community came together to help support a local man who now faces a tough road ahead with paralysis.

A tailgate fundraiser was held at the Sun Theater to support Williamston High School graduate Nathan Elenbaas, who suffered a life-altering diving accident over Labor Day weekend that left him paralyzed from the chest down.

“His mental state is awesome,” said Nathan’s brother, Joey Elenbaas You just kind of got to know him to fully understand, but he’s just very poised, very loud, and he’s very happy that everybody’s here.”

The tailgate fundraiser received support from over 50 local businesses and families. Meanwhile, people could contribute by donating to Nathan’s GoFundMe page.

So far, nearly $56,000 has been raised.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Michigan State Police arrest two teens, one man for guns and drugs in Lansing
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy Week 6 Highlights and Scores
Lawsuit filed to disqualify Donald Trump on Michigan ballots
Michigan Kicks Key Hockey Player Off Team

Latest News

Lansing organization raises money for Maui
Community remembers Lansing pastor
Community raises money for paralyzed local man in Williamston
Community raises money for paralyzed local man in Williamston
Community remembers Lansing pastor who died
Community remembers Lansing pastor who died