Community raises money for paralyzed local man in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The community came together to help support a local man who now faces a tough road ahead with paralysis.

A tailgate fundraiser was held at the Sun Theater to support Williamston High School graduate Nathan Elenbaas, who suffered a life-altering diving accident over Labor Day weekend that left him paralyzed from the chest down.

“His mental state is awesome,” said Nathan’s brother, Joey Elenbaas You just kind of got to know him to fully understand, but he’s just very poised, very loud, and he’s very happy that everybody’s here.”

The tailgate fundraiser received support from over 50 local businesses and families. Meanwhile, people could contribute by donating to Nathan’s GoFundMe page.

So far, nearly $56,000 has been raised.

