Community raises awareness around down syndrome in Grand Ledge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With October being Down Syndrome Awareness Month, an organization in Grand Ledge hosted “Step Up for Down Syndrome 2023.”

It was held at Mount Hope Park this afternoon. Events Sunday included a one-mile walk around the park, light refreshments, outdoor games, and playground fun.

The executive director told News 10 about the importance of raising awareness about Down Syndrome.

“It’s important to help raise awareness of Down Syndrome,” said October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Down Syndrome affects people of all ages and all races. We have people from very young ones, babies, up through adults.”

This was one of 300 events held annually across the country to increase funding and awareness for individuals with Down Syndrome and their families.

