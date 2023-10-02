Advertise With Us

Community raises awareness around down syndrome in Grand Ledge

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With October being Down Syndrome Awareness Month, an organization in Grand Ledge hosted “Step Up for Down Syndrome 2023.”

It was held at Mount Hope Park this afternoon. Events Sunday included a one-mile walk around the park, light refreshments, outdoor games, and playground fun.

The executive director told News 10 about the importance of raising awareness about Down Syndrome.

“It’s important to help raise awareness of Down Syndrome,” said October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Down Syndrome affects people of all ages and all races. We have people from very young ones, babies, up through adults.”

This was one of 300 events held annually across the country to increase funding and awareness for individuals with Down Syndrome and their families.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police arrest two teens, one man for guns and drugs in Lansing
Lansing man arrested for drunk driving for the 7th time, says police
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024
Michigan Kicks Key Hockey Player Off Team

Latest News

Donating hair for those in need in Lansing at Hair-a-Thon
Donating hair for those in need in Lansing at Hair-a-Thon
Community raises awareness around down syndrome in Grand Ledge
Community raises awareness around down syndrome in Grand Ledge
Creatives gather at South Lansing Art Festival
Creatives gather at South Lansing Art Festival
People visit Jackson for Fall Fest and Chili Classic
People visit Jackson for Fall Fest and Chili Classic
Red Cedar River Day celebration in Williamston
Red Cedar River Day celebration in Williamston